x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Black Hawk College expanding Quad Cities campus with $40.8M renovation project

There will be limited access to Building 3 until the project is finished in mid-2024.

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Oct. 14.

Black Hawk College is kicking off a $40.8 million renovation project at its Quad Cities campus in Moline this month, according to a press release from the college. 

The school's Building 3, which was first built in 1971, will undergo renovations including new science and health career labs, athletics and fitness space, classrooms, a faculty office and the Black Hawk College Police Department. 

There will be limited access to the building until the project is finished in mid-2024.

In the meantime, the BHC Police Department will be in the Sustainable Technologies Building on the east side of campus. The Athletic Department will be in Building 1 and the Hawk's Cupboard food pantry will be in Building 4.

Lot 3 will be closed for parking and used by construction crews.

The college says the gym will not be accessible for athletic events from May 15 through Aug. 1 of 2023. The Health Sciences Center and adjacent Lot 2 will stay open and accessible during the construction. 

Here's what Building 3 will include once renovations are completed: 

  • Athletics/fitness facilities.
  • Campus police office.
  • Food pantry.
  • Training room.
  • Eight natural science labs.
  • Four health science labs.
  • Seven science prep and storage rooms.
  • Five classrooms.
  • One computer lab.
  • Faculty offices.
  • New entry.

Related Articles

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

► Download the WQAD News 8 App 
► Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Before You Leave, Check This Out