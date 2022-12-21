Black Hawk College expanding Quad Cities campus with $40.8M renovation project

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Oct. 14.
Black Hawk College is kicking off a $40.8 million renovation project at its Quad Cities campus in Moline this month, according to a press release from the college.
The school's Building 3, which was first built in 1971, will undergo renovations including new science and health career labs, athletics and fitness space, classrooms, a faculty office and the Black Hawk College Police Department.
There will be limited access to the building until the project is finished in mid-2024.
In the meantime, the BHC Police Department will be in the Sustainable Technologies Building on the east side of campus. The Athletic Department will be in Building 1 and the Hawk's Cupboard food pantry will be in Building 4.
Lot 3 will be closed for parking and used by construction crews.
The college says the gym will not be accessible for athletic events from May 15 through Aug. 1 of 2023. The Health Sciences Center and adjacent Lot 2 will stay open and accessible during the construction.
Here's what Building 3 will include once renovations are completed:
- Athletics/fitness facilities.
- Campus police office.
- Food pantry.
- Training room.
- Eight natural science labs.
- Four health science labs.
- Seven science prep and storage rooms.
- Five classrooms.
- One computer lab.
- Faculty offices.
- New entry.
