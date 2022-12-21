Black Hawk College expanding Quad Cities campus with $40.8M renovation project

There will be limited access to Building 3 until the project is finished in mid-2024.

Black Hawk College is kicking off a $40.8 million renovation project at its Quad Cities campus in Moline this month, according to a press release from the college.

The school's Building 3, which was first built in 1971, will undergo renovations including new science and health career labs, athletics and fitness space, classrooms, a faculty office and the Black Hawk College Police Department.

In the meantime, the BHC Police Department will be in the Sustainable Technologies Building on the east side of campus. The Athletic Department will be in Building 1 and the Hawk's Cupboard food pantry will be in Building 4.

Lot 3 will be closed for parking and used by construction crews.

The college says the gym will not be accessible for athletic events from May 15 through Aug. 1 of 2023. The Health Sciences Center and adjacent Lot 2 will stay open and accessible during the construction.

Here's what Building 3 will include once renovations are completed:

Athletics/fitness facilities.

Campus police office.

Food pantry.

Training room.

Eight natural science labs.

Four health science labs.

Seven science prep and storage rooms.

Five classrooms.

One computer lab.

Faculty offices.

New entry.