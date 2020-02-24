Bettendorf superintendent taking leave of absence, contract not renewed

The school board decided not to renew the district superintendent's contract who is currently taking a leave of absence until June.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf school board decided not to renew the district superintendent's contract who is currently taking a leave of absence until June.

Mike Raso, the Superintendent of Bettendorf Community School District, is taking a personal leave of absence through the end of June.

News 8 is still waiting to hear back on why.

The school board also decided not to renew Raso's contract which ends June 30, 2020.

A spokeswoman with the district said the board plans to elect an interim superintendent. At the beginning of February, the district invited the community to speak to the final two candidates for the interim position.