Bettendorf student earns maximum score on the ACT

Less than one-half of 1% of all ACT test-takers are able to achieve the maximum score of 36 - and Bettendorf junior Maxwell Rantilla is one of them.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf High School is currently the site of a rare educational achievement: a student achieving the maximum score on the ACT.

Bettendorf junior Maxwell Rantilla is one of the very few students in the nation to score 36 on the standardized ACT test - the highest grade you can get.

The final ACT score is an average of four separate scores from the English, Math, Reading, and Science categories - meaning Rantilla obtained a perfect score in each.

The ACT is a standardized entrance exam used by colleges to determine admission requirements.

According to statistics cited by BHS, about one-half of 1% of all ACT test-takers earn a score of 36. The mean scores nationally fall at about 19.9 to 20.6 - well under the maximum.

Rantilla is a multi-talented student at Bettendorf; he participates in the speech/debate club and has qualified for the national tournament three times, plays in the band's wind ensemble, and serves as the president-elect of the BHS National Honor Society.