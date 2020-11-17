Bettendorf schools applying to go full-time remote Monday, Nov. 23

The school board voted Monday, Nov. 16 to apply for a waiver from the State of Iowa.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf School Board voted Monday, Nov. 16 to apply to go full-time remote. It was a 5-2 vote.

Schools in Iowa have to apply for a waiver from the State of Iowa to go full-time remote for two week periods. If the state approves it, Bettendorf students will go remote starting Nov. 23.

It comes as coronavirus cases increase in the state and locally.

It's another curveball teachers like Rhonda Nelson, who teaches first-graders at Mark Twain Elementary School.

"While things can still change from day to day with the virus and mitigation efforts, our actual routine has smoothed out quite a lot," Nelson says.

She's only been teaching six to seven students at a time in-person. She says there was a large period of growth for everyone at the start of the school year, from new technology to following health guidelines.

"I wouldn't be telling the truth if I said the kids hadn't been impacted by the time they weren't able to come to school," Nelson says, "but the biggest thing is to investigate and see what gaps we have."