Education

Bettendorf High, administrative office close Friday due to water main break

A water main break on 18th Street led to the closure of Bettendorf High School and the District Administrative Office on Friday, Jan. 7.
Water main break Jan. 7 on 18th Street in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf Community School District announced its high school and administrative offices would be closed Friday, Jan. 7 due to a water main break.

According to a Facebook post from the school district, the water main break occurred on 18th Street in Bettendorf and forced the closures of the buildings located on the same street.

All other Bettendorf district schools will remain open and follow their normal schedule Friday, according to the post, and breakfast and lunch will be served for students. However, the district said there may be adjustments made to the menus due to the closures.

