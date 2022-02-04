15th annual STEM Expo inspires next generation at Bettendorf schools

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf Community School District on Saturday, April 2 hosted its 15th annual STEM Expo.
30 different vendors were in attendance running hands-on activities centered around the science, technology, engineering, and math fields.
Betsy Romano founded the STEM Expo to help kids have fun learning about science, and she's glad to see it's become a Bettendorf tradition.
"(Science is) a hard subject for a lot of kids in school and a lot of kids struggle with that," Romano said. "But I think that the science, to learn and to be smart, to have that opportunity when you go off to college, that foundation is everything. And I think it gives them a leg up."
This year's special guest was Bettendorf alum, Josh Schirm '11, who now works as a biomedical engineer in Coralville, IA. His clinical development team focuses on imaging and AI-based analysis of lung disease.