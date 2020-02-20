Bettendorf School District looks to start safety committee

Committee members would work with others in the district to identify and solve safety concerns.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — As a way to maintain safety within the district, leaders with Bettendorf Schools are looking to start a Safety Advisory Committee.

The group will be asked to identify safety concerns within the district and develop recommendations for improvements.

Committee members will be brought up to speed on current communication within the district, protocols and policies in place as well as staffing and training.

The School Improvement Advisory Committee will work with parents, students, staff administration, the Bettendorf Board of Education and community members to execute solutions to potential safety concerns.

A message to parents explained that the committee is being created after hearing concerns about safety within the district.

"We absolutely care about the safety of our students and staff and it is of paramount importance to the district," said a statement from the district.

Committee meetings will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on the following dates: Wednesday, March 25, Tuesday, April 7, Thursday, April 16 and possible Thursday, April 30.

If you're interested in serving on the committee, send your name, email, and phone number to Shannon Muckenfuss by Friday, March 6.