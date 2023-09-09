x
Education

Bettendorf Public Library bringing back Sunday hours for the school year

The library's Sunday hours are meant to accommodate anyone who can't access the library during the work week.
Credit: WQAD

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf Public Library announced the return of its Sunday hours during the 2023-2024 school year. The library will be open on Sundays from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. until May.

"Sunday hours are beneficial to those who may have difficulty visiting the library during our normal weekly operating hours," Bettendorf Public Library Director Jillian Aschliman said in a press release. "Especially for students and educators who may need a place to study and have additional access to library resources and services during the school year."

September is also Library Card Sign-Up Month. People of all ages can apply for a library card with the proper ID and proof of residence. Children under 14 years old require a parent's signature.

