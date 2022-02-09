Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Last year in social studies class, Cale Bader wrote a letter to President Biden asking him to help veterans get access to mental health resources. He heard back.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have.

Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.

His teacher, Beth Laughbaum, offered her students extra credit if they wrote a letter focusing on the help veterans need. She told them to "think big."

Only two actually wrote letters, including Bader; who thought very big and sent his to President Joe Biden.

"I was just trying to use the words that sounded the most powerful and just sound like, 'I want you to change this now,'" Bader said.

The now-eighth-grader had forgotten about the letter until he was sitting in class on the second day of school and a teacher brought him an envelope.

At first, he wondered if it was something from his mom, but then he saw its return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC. It was from The White House.

"When I opened the letter and read it, I was really shocked and thought it was a really cool experience," Bader said. "I was wondering if it was a normal thing or if it was abnormal, but I later figured out it was pretty abnormal to get a letter back."

Laughbaum said she wants to encourage her students to use their voices and that their voices matter.

"Throughout history, many great thinkers and politicians have said that the average citizen will not be informed enough and be smart enough to properly participate in government, and I want my students to start going, 'Yes, we are,'" she said. "If we start that thought process, 'Hey, I see something in society or in my government that I don't think is right. I need to use my voice and try to make it better."

In his letter, Biden encouraged Bader to study hard and challenge himself.

"Even at your young age, you have the power to change the future and make history... I urge you to remain curious, creative, and fearless. Students like you are the future of our great Nation, and it's important that you speak up on the issues that matter most. When you make your voice heard, adults listen."

Bader's not sure if his future will involve a career in politics, but he does want to keep writing letters. As for this letter? He's keeping and framing it.

