Bettendorf High School names new principal

Robert D. Boley is set to begin his role as principal on July 1, 2021.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf High School has selected a new principal, Robert D. Boley.

Pending approval from the school board, Boley is set to begin his position on July 1, 2021. He is coming from Woodward-Granger High School in Granger, Iowa where he is the principal.

"We are excited to have Mr. Boley join our Bettendorf administrative team and help lead our high school to continued growth in academics and extracurricular areas as well as collaboration and future-ready preparedness," said Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse.

Boley has been in the education field since 1992, when he started his career in the Des Moines Public School system. He previously taught middle school and high school students, served in administration, as an associate principal as well.

He has a degree in Social and Behavioral Sciences from the University of Northern Iowa. He has a Masters in Education Administration and Ed.S. Specialist in Education from Drake University. And he is working on a Doctorate of Education with Drake University.