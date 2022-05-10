Bettendorf High School names new principal ahead of 22-23 school year

Kristy Cleppe has been an associate principal at BHS for nine years, among other education and administration positions in the area.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf High School has named its new principal starting in the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, pending approval from the board.

Kristy Cleppe, a current associate principal at the school, has been named as the new principal, set to succeed Principal Robert Boley, who is vacating the position at the end of this school year.

Cleppe has served as an associate principal at BHS for 9 years, after also working as the dean of students and as a business teacher; for a total of 18 years with Bettendorf Community Schools.

She has received and Bacher's Degree in Secondary Education from Mount St. Claire College, a Masters in Educational Leadership from Western Illinois University, and a Pre-K-12 endorsement in Educational Administration. Outside of education, she worked as a financial analyst and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting.

The district said that she has strengths in building positive relationships and culture, a passion for providing students opportunities and support, and a balanced background in fine arts, activities, and athletics.