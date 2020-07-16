Bettendorf High School cancels graduation ceremony

The school now asks parents and guardians to fill out a survey to determine how diplomas will be handed out.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf High School has canceled its 2020 graduation ceremony due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school was determining a way to hold a ceremony for 2020 graduates, but after consulting with the Scott County Health Department, decided to give up on the idea.

"Please know this decision was not made lightly, and I am very sorry for the disappointment both the graduates and their families are experiencing," says Principal Joy Kelly.

Parents/guardians of 2020 graduates are asked to complete a one-question survey to help the district determine whether they will mail out diplomas or host a drive-through event on August 1st.