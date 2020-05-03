Bettendorf has chosen a new superintendent

Dr. Michelle Morse has accepted the position beginning July 1, 2020.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf School District announced that they have completed their search for a new superintendent.

Dr. Michelle Morse has accepted the position of superintendent beginning July 1, 2020.

The decision will be official after the board approves her contract at the school board meeting on March 23, 2020.

“We are excited for Dr. Morse to join the Bettendorf Community School District,” said Adam Holland, School Board President. “She brings a skill set that will help enable our already tremendous staff to carry out the district’s goals and mission. Dr. Morse has the demonstrated experience of being the life-long learner that we strive to develop our students into becoming.”