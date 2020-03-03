Bettendorf has a new interim superintendent

BETTENDORF, Iowa — At the March 3 meeting, the Bettendorf Board of Education approved Jim Spelhaug, Ph.D. as Interim Superintendent through June 30, 2020.
The board says Dr. Spelhaug will officially start with the district on the same day as his appointment, Tuesday, March 3rd.
Dr. Spelhaug retired from Pleasant Valley Community School District in June, 2019. Dr. Spelhaug served as Superintendent for fifteen years in his prior district. Jim is active in the Bettendorf community and enjoys time with his wife and four children.