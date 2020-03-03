Bettendorf has a new interim superintendent

The board says Dr. Spelhaug will officially start with the district on the same day as his appointment, Tuesday, March 3rd.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — At the March 3 meeting, the Bettendorf Board of Education approved Jim Spelhaug, Ph.D. as Interim Superintendent through June 30, 2020.

The board says Dr. Spelhaug will officially start with the district on the same day as his appointment, Tuesday, March 3rd.