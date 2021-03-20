Augustana to combine 2020 and 2021 commencement ceremonies

The Rock Island college is giving last year's graduating class a spotlight at this year's graduation.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College announced on Friday, March 19 that the Class of 2020 would be getting their recognition alongside the Class of 2021 at their commencement.

The dual-class ceremony is being held on Sunday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

The Class of 2020's ceremony will be the 10 a.m. event, followed by the 2021 commencement at 2 p.m.

Doors will be open to people needed accessibility assistance approximately two hours before the ceremony's scheduled starting time, with the public being allowed in fifteen minutes before the start.

No tickets are required for entry, and the events will also be broadcasted on the college's YouTube channel.