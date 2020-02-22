Augie students take part in sit-in demonstration against Phi Omega Phi

An Augustana College fraternity has been suspended after showing an explicit video during a recruitment event.

The video, which showed revealing photos of women, was the catalyst for a petition to ban the Phi Omega Phi and a sit-in demonstration on campus that students took part in on Friday, February 21.

The fraternity said the women were some of the members' friends and were shown "with their full consent." But students on campus say the fraternity's actions are enforcing rape culture.

The sit-in was a visual representation that the students say they have seen enough of Phi Omega Phi's behavior.

During the demonstration, an email was read aloud to the crowd; a message that they all were waiting for, stating that Phi Omega Phi would be immediately suspended.