Augustana hires director to head new sexual violence education and prevention program

“What inspired me to take this position at Augie, beyond work and education, was my deep commitment to social justice,” Draves said. “My passion for social justice goes back as far as I can remember. My deep affinity for college campuses really stems from the fact that campuses were very much the epicenter of many of the prominent social movements in history, from the civil rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s to the anti-apartheid movement of the 1970s-1980s, to the present-day organizing around issues such as campus sexual assault. The spirit of young people coming together to effect positive change is where I want to be."