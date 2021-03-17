Augustana hires director to head new sexual violence education and prevention program

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College has used a federal grant to bring on a director to head the school's sexual violence prevention programs.
The college had received a nearly $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to fund its sexual violence education and prevention programs, and used the money to bring on Zachary Draves as program director.
Draves's role includes coordinating and enhancing the school's response to sexual, domestic, and dating violence, as well as stalking.
"He aims to enhance mandatory prevention and education programs for all incoming students, and promote sexual violence prevention strategies and bystander intervention programs," the school says in the news release announcing the hire.
Per DOJ requirements, Draves will be developing and leading a Coordinated Community Response Team made up of campus and community stakeholders, victim services, law enforcement, and student conduct experts to focus on prevention efforts.
“What inspired me to take this position at Augie, beyond work and education, was my deep commitment to social justice,” Draves said. “My passion for social justice goes back as far as I can remember. My deep affinity for college campuses really stems from the fact that campuses were very much the epicenter of many of the prominent social movements in history, from the civil rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s to the anti-apartheid movement of the 1970s-1980s, to the present-day organizing around issues such as campus sexual assault. The spirit of young people coming together to effect positive change is where I want to be."