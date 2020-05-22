Augustana senior celebrates graduation and engagement amid pandemic

Celebrations for the class of 2020 have largely been halted, but they're still finding ways to mark the moment.

On Friday, May 22, Augustana College offered free pictures to graduates to recognize their achievements. One of those graduates was Caity Costner. She wasn't just celebrating her degree, but her engagement to be married.

Caity and her fiance Quinten Bunch got engaged on March 9.

"(I) proposed right before it started. That very next week everything got set on fire," said Quinten, figuratively speaking of the chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For now the pair's wedding plans are on hold, but they got the chance to celebrate with some commemorative photographs from the place they met as Augie freshmen.

Caity's family members also took advantage of capturing the memories.

For students who came to get their pictures taken, a big yellow Augie "A" was available as a prop. The "A" was cleaned between uses to prevent the spread of COVID-19.