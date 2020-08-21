Augustana safety pledge will hold students accountable this fall

Students who fail to follow safety guidelines will face consequences from the school

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana starts classes in just ten days and choosing to disregard new school health rules can have major consequences for students.

Maria Wood is gearing up for her senior year at Augustana.

Wood saying, “I would say that I am definitely worried, but I am also very hopeful.”

Wood is hopeful that her fellow classmates will follow the safety guidelines needed to stop the school from switching to remote learning.

Students must complete an online training about COVID-19.

That training includes a pledge that all students will agree to social distancing and wearing a mask when needed.

Dr. Brooks confident that students will want to follow the pledge.

“We`re confident that students will adhere to that because we recognize the challenges and the dangers of not adhering to the expectations that we put in place.”

With students coming back to campus, the college is hoping students will hold each other accountable to stay safe and smart this fall.

Dr. Brooks saying, “We also want to make sure we are using what we call a 200% compliance rule. First off 100% of the compliance is self-ownership and internal accountability but then an additional 100% is holding each other accountable.”

For students that disregard the rules the consequences can be big.

“For people that are just disregarding policy then that would ramp up sanctioning and could include suspension or removal from the residence halls and a need to complete the semester via remote learning.”

Dr. Brooks acknowledges that the school does not have control of students off campus.

Dr. Brooks saying, “Certainly making sure that the administration and other students and even faculty, who very often are in close relationship with students, have a good heartbeat and pulse of what is going on after hours here at Augustana.”

Dr. Brooks alongside Maria hopes students remember that the actions of one effect the whole community.

Wood saying, “It really takes all of us to work together and follow these regulations so that we can stay on campus.”