Augustana to require masks on campus in Fall 2021

Effective immediately, the Rock Island college will be requiring everyone in indoor public spaces to wear masks for the time being.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island's Augustana College is implementing a mask mandate after rising COVID-19 metrics threaten safety amid the spread of the Delta variant.

President Bahls says that he has had his eye trained close on COVID-19 statistics over the past few months, feeling encouraged by positive trends that were seen over the early summer, but now that key metrics are rising and the Delta variant is causing a new wave of infections, he says the school must make policy changes.

Bahls cites cites recent COVID-19 numbers in his explanation. The statistics he highlights the average daily case count of 106,723, which portrays a 113% over the past 14 days. That's about 32 cases per 100,000 people. Similarly, in Illinois, the numbers he cites indicate a 117% increase over the same period, with about 2,500 new cases daily for 19 cases per 100,000. In Rock Island itself, he notes a 52% increase in case numbers.

Effective immediately, Augustana College will be requiring people in indoor public spaces on campus to weak masks, regardless of vaccination status, and it also strongly encourages mask-wearing in off-campus spaces as well.

Bahls says that he hopes that the requirement will only have to last a few weeks, intertwined with a hope that the current COVID-19 spikes and challenges caused by the Delta variant will subside so that the rules can be reassessed.

"While I’m glad our local numbers are better than the nation’s or the state’s, I want us all to be cautious and proactive in continuing to build policies to live responsibly with the COVID pandemic," says President Bahls. "This means Augustana must continue to follow public health guidance. Public health guidance has changed as a result of the impact of the Delta variant, and our policies must change, too. "

Dead of Students Dr. Wes Brooks contributes more details to the school's health guideline situation.

Dr. Brooks talks about the school's vaccination statistics, saying that as of Saturday, August 7, the student vaccination rate is estimated to be around 83% and the employee rate falls slightly behind at about 76%.

He then summarizes the school's health guidelines for the upcoming semester:

Vaccination is strongly encouraged for all community members and it is easy to get the shots at the campus health clinic.

All members of the campus community are required to wear masks in indoor public locations.

Students and employees who choose to not vaccinate will be subject to additional mitigation measures, including daily temperature checks and self-health screenings, participation in COVID-19 testing, and isolation when in close contact with a COVID-19 case.

Signing the Augie Allies Pledge.

Contact tracing will be managed by the RICO Public Health with assistance from the college.

Vaccination may be required for some programs and activities, and masks will be encouraged in private settings when there are visitors.

Many types of students have the ability to request vaccinated roommates.

Student organizations will be able to reserve venues for in-person meetings, though they are encouraged to meet outdoors if possible.

Counseling will be available with in-person and remote options.

Intercollegiate athletics will continue to be grounded in NCAA guidance. All participating varsity athletes must disclose their vaccination status and may be prevented from participation if they do not complete the survey.

The college encourages communication about policies and expectations between faculty members, staff, and students about particular details and special requests.

Augustana's policies will function on the honor system, asking everyone to do their part to live with the guidelines like they did last year and be prepared for changing expectations as the semester continues. Students who don't comply with the health guidelines may be subject to code of conduct sanctions.