Augustana College President Steve Bahls announces July 2022 retirement

President Bahls announced his intent to leave in July 2022, after delaying his retirement a year to keep helping the school through the pandemic.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College President Steve Bahls announced his plan to retire from the position in July 2022.

The announcement of the end of his soon-to-be 19-year tenure came in a news release from the morning of January 25.

The statement says that President Bahls had intended to retire in July of this year originally, but a desire to lead the college through the continued COVID-19 pandemic saw him delaying the retirement play by a year.

Bahls joined the college in 2003, overseeing numerous construction projects and renovations, as well as notable growths in the numbers of attendance, staff, varsity sports teams, study abroad, and academic programs.

“It has been the highlight of my professional life to serve Augustana College, and I look forward to my next great adventure,” said President Bahls.

“At the end of the day, Steve is all about the students and their experience at Augustana, preparing them to be outstanding global citizens and contributors to society. Steve’s impact is far reaching, starting with the 2,400 students on campus right now. And then add all of those who have graduated since he’s been at Augie, and one gets an idea of the impact Steve has had on the countless students whom have benefited from his accomplishments,” added John Murabito, alumnus and chair of Augustana’s board of trustees.