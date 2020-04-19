Augustana helps seniors with job search amid hiring freeze

With economic uncertainty and hiring freezes taking place near the end of the academic year, seniors are looking for a lot of help.

With unemployment rates rising during the COVID-19 pandemic due to economic troubles and hiring freezes, the future looks highly uncertain for those about to end their college careers.

Augustana senior Jessica Hammond is one of them.

"I had actually gotten so close to getting an offer with the company and then this all hit. And they had to call me and be like 'we`re on a hiring freeze. It`s probably not going to work out,'" she said.

Career development experts at the college are offering help and tips to their college seniors entering the working world during the pandemic.

For instance, Laura Kestner-Ricketts, Executive Director of Career and Professional Development at Augustana, keeps it simple, saying "The best advice I tell students right now is use this time."

The college has recommended a site called Candor, a site tracking user-generated reports of which companies are actively hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic, while weeding out ones hiring for its eventual end.

"It has every organization you can think of and people are self reporting if they`re hiring, what they`re looking for, or if they`re not hiring anymore so that`s a good list to look at," says Kestner-Ricketts.