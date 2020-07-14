Augustana finalizing opening plan for Fall 2020 semester

The college will begin classes on August 31st after it completes its reopening guidelines.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College is completing its plan for the Fall 2020 semester and is working to prep its campus for in-person classes.

The school details its reopening plan in a post to its website with an accompanying video from Augustana President Steve Bahls, saying that comprehensive plans are being made by the Augustana Strong Task Force.

The school has an revised calendar, visitor guidelines, safety training, additional availability at the school's health clinic.

Officials are still working out the specifics for social distancing, masks, temperature checks, quarantining, and contact tracing.