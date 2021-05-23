Sunday's ceremony was the first time the graduates had been together since leaving campus in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOLINE, Ill. — After a year of staying apart, a class reunion was long overdue.

"I think a lot of people put this pretty high on the priority list," said Josh Malone.

Malone is one of the 2020 graduates from Augustana College who returned to the Quad Cities for commencement at the TaxSlayer Center. However, it was one year later than he planned.

"Coming back here in May now is a very cathartic experience, sort of being able to come back and see everybody and has sorta been the closure that a lot of us, me in particular, needed in 2020," Malone said.

Malone joined about 250 other students at commencement. That's a little more than one-third of his graduating class, according to college officials.

"Once we kinda got the word we'd be doing a ceremony, then I was all in," said Malone.

Malone has since moved on to graduate school in Texas, pursuing a Ph.D. at the University of Texas at Austin. He returned to the Quad Cities just for this special reunion with the friends he hasn't seen in more than a year.

"It's just good to catch up with them, see how their lives are progressing, what direction they're heading," Malone said. "That's what this is all about."

Fellow classmate Valeria Gonzalez was one of the lucky graduates last spring, graduating with a job already lined up. She works as a math teacher at Rock Island High School, teaching algebra one to freshmen, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez also has a special family member watching her cross the stage.

"I would like to show my daughter that you know that education is the most important thing, and for her to sit in those stands and see me graduate is amazing," said Gonzalez.

The last year for these graduates also taught them one more lesson.

"Even though everything got shut down and we left last spring, I got closer with a lot of people I didn't expect to," said Malone.

A pandemic tore this class apart, but it might have reunited them even closer than before.