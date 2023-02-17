Augustana College seeking help from veterans and active duty service members for study

Those who participate in the study will be paid for their time. Here are the details.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Researchers at Augustana College are completing a study on speech and cognition for veterans and active duty service members. The researchers are looking for volunteers who fit that description to participate in the study. Those who participate will be paid $40.00 for their time.

Dr. Katherine Brown is leading the study and is the assistant professor of communication sciences and disorders.

Researchers are looking for people who specifically served in combat deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom or Operation New Dawn.

Researchers say the service members do not need to have "blast exposure" to participate in the study. Volunteers will attend one session that lasts about and hour and a half.

Those interested in participating in the study can contact Dr. Brown at 309-794-7583 or katherinebrown@augustana.edu.

