Augustana cancels several study abroad trips citing coronavirus concerns

As of March 4, Augustana has decided to cancel the spring semester programs in China, South Korea and Japan, based on the CDC’s risk assessment.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — "Augustana College has established an institutional response team regarding COVID-19. That team is carefully monitoring information provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state departments, as well as our state and local health departments, and will create contingency plans as appropriate. The response team meets regularly and is prepared to respond to changing developments"

Dr. Pedro Bidegaray says that as of March 4, the college has decided to cancel the spring semester programs in China, South Korea, and Japan, based on the CDC’s risk assessment.

"At this time, eight study abroad programs still are scheduled to take place this summer. Decisions about whether or not to postpone or cancel summer trips will be made in April."