Alzheimer's Association offers free online classes to all Iowans

The Alzheimer's Association wants to take time during the pandemic to provide extra help to those with Alzheimer's and their families.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — While the coronavirus pandemic is a huge struggle for everyone, the over 5 million Americans suffering from Alzheimer's are facing it alongside their own battle. The Alzheimer's Association wants to provide extra help to caregivers and family members during this time.

The Iowa chapter of the organization is offering free online classes and support groups to all residents of the state to help those with Alzheimer's, their caregivers, and their families understand and prepare for the challenges associated with the condition.

"During this challenging time, it’s critical that all Iowa caregivers have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources even if they cannot venture out,” said Megan Pedersen, Program Specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association in Southeast Iowa. “The COVID-19 crisis is altering Americans’ daily lives, but the needs of Alzheimer’s caregivers cannot be put on hold. These online programs allow us to connect with caregivers and provide necessary information even amid the current crisis.”

The Alzheimer's Association is offering three classes that are all approximately an hour long in length:

10 Warning Signs - Wednesday, April 15th, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

- Wednesday, April 15th, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Effective Communication Strategies - Tuesday, April 21, 11 a.m. to noon

- Tuesday, April 21, 11 a.m. to noon Understanding Dementia & Alzheimer’s - Wednesday, April 22, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30pm and Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.