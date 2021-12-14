Alleman High School's Grant Iles resigns as athletic director

In his resignation letter, Iles explained his values were, "not in alignment" with Alleman High School.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Less than one day after an interim leadership team was established following a principal resignation, Alleman High School is now searching for a new athletic director.

Former AD Grant Iles submitted a letter of resignation on Tuesday morning, explaining that his "values" were not the same as the school or the community.

"It is critical that an organization and its employees share the same goals and vision," Iles wrote. "It became clear that my values are not in alignment with those of this school, community and the Office of Catholic Schools."

He added that he received blame for school issues Iles believes have been going on for years, but any suggestions of change were not considered.

"I refuse to be made into a scapegoat for the decades of dysfunction and disorder that has been ignored," Iles said. "Progressive change to address the abysmal culture and climate has not only been met with resistance but with an outright refusal to accept the objective views of those outside of the faction."

Iles was Alleman's athletic director for the last 18 months.

During Iles' tenure, the school has seen a head coaching change in 12 of 18 varsity sports, including the boys basketball program having two separate coaching changes in that span.

In his letter, Iles alleges he received, "numerous anonymous notes of hate and threats" in his school mailbox from fellow colleagues.

"I am stating that this school and its culture of hate is not a healthy fit for me," Iles said. "There is an unwelcoming culture for any non-Alleman person. Alleman does not want non-Alleman people."

Iles said his goals to place a high priority on student and staff diversity was "met and exceeded" in his time at Alleman.

"It was rewarding to lead a coaching staff that believes one person is never bigger than the team," Iles said. "...A determined effort to celebrate equity across all sports, not just a few, was obvious. Additionally, my goal to bring this school out of the stone ages was showing progress."

Iles' full resignation letter can be found here.

The search for the school's next athletic director is currently underway.

The departure from Iles comes after Alleman's former principal, Sara Stroud, announced her resignation on December 10.

Alleman announced its administrative transition team for the remainder of the 2021-22 academic year on December 13.