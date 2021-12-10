Alleman Catholic High School principal resigns

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — According to news from the Diocese of Peoria, the principal of Alleman Catholic High School has resigned from her position.
The news release, sent to the Alleman High School and area clergy communities and obtained by News8, comes from Dr. Sharon Weiss, the Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese.
According to the notice, Sara Stroud has resigned as principal of Alleman effective immediately on December 10.
The release also says that a more communication is on the way the following weekend regarding an administrative transition team that will be put in place for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.
The resignation follows a period of turmoil at the school following notable drops in enrollment and administrative changes.
