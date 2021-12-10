Alleman Catholic High School principal resigns

In a news release issued from the Diocese of Peoria's Office of Catholic Schools, officials announce that the Alleman principal has resigned effective immediately.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — According to news from the Diocese of Peoria, the principal of Alleman Catholic High School has resigned from her position.

The news release, sent to the Alleman High School and area clergy communities and obtained by News8, comes from Dr. Sharon Weiss, the Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese.

According to the notice, Sara Stroud has resigned as principal of Alleman effective immediately on December 10.