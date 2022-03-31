A teacher who brings out her student's best talents

MY FAVORITE TEACHER is at the heart of the orchestra that lets young musicians thrive

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Each year News 8 receives nominations from students throughout eastern Iowa and western Illinois who want to recognize "My Favorite Teacher". We feature five outstanding educators each year.

The best part of school isn't always found in the classroom.

For a Davenport Central High School senior, it's in the basement.

A very different "orchestra pit".

"There's nothing like music. The way music makes me feel I can't find anywhere else," said Lily Jewell.

And she's found her ability to express her love of music with someone who shares it with her: orchestra teacher Kendra Elledge.

"I want to let you know you're my favorite teacher," said Lily as she presented a trophy to Ms. Elledge.

It's a bond between a student and teacher that's been four years in the making.

"I love Orchestra, I'm an Orchestra kid through and through, string instruments is what I do and there's nobody better the share that with than Ms. Elledge because she's just as passionate about it as anyone."

But it's more than leading Davenport Central's orchestra.

Lily says it's the individual attention she gives each young musician.

"I think that sometimes the creative side of education is not emphasized enough," Ms. Elledge said.

"But I think it means a lot to families and to children as they grow."

Lily says she's grown.

She's not only in the Orchestra, she helps teach the freshmen orchestra and has even conducted on her own.

But there's another bond between student and teacher.

Both love the viola.

Even though their love of the viola comes with risks.

"We are the butt of everyone's jokes," admitted Ms. Elledge.

"Even my husband, whose not a musician, will pick on violas."

"Why did the trumpet present itself in a viola case? Theft protection."

But Ms. Elledge has another connection to this Orchestra, this class, and this school.

She graduated from Central in 2003.

"I like being from the school that I'm teaching at. I think you have a connection to the school in a different way than you do to other schools."

She sure has made a connection with her students, including her fellow viola musician Lily Jewell.

"We do get picked on a lot. It makes us better. We grow from it. We're stronger people."

Stronger and sounding better than ever.

"Miss Elledge is the type of teacher who works really hard and she goes unrecognized for a lot of the things she does," Lily told us.