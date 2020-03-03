2 Galesburg Elementary Schools closing in May

With outdated buildings and a declining student population, two schools in the Galesburg Community Unit School District are closing at the end of the school year.

GALESBURG, Ill. — With outdated buildings and a declining student population, two schools in the Galesburg Community Unit School District are closing at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Gale and Nielson Elementary Schools are closing as the district works toward a multi-million dollar plan to renovate several buildings in the district.

Both Gale and Nielson are closing to make way for the new plans.

The district is hosting an open house for the community to walk through both schools before they close.

Gale Elementary's open house will be on Saturday, April 25 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.