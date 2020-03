East Moline School offers food and packet pick-up for students

The East Moline school district is making meals and learning packets available to students.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline school district is making meals and learning packets available to students.

The district says it's giving away breakfast and lunch bags on Mondays and Wednesdays. Each bag has enough for several meals.

The district has 11 pick up sites at five schools and five apartment complexes.

BOWLESBURG ELEMENTARY

10 am-Noon

HILLCREST ELEMENTARY

10 am-Noon

RIDGEWOOD ELEMENTARY

10 am-Noon

WELLS ELEMENTARY

10 am-Noon

GLENVIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

10 am-Noon

COMMUNITY LOCATIONS

BLACKHAWK HILLS

5100 KENNEDY DRIVE, EAST MOLINE

11-11:45 am

CROWNE FOREST

1275 ARCHER DRIVE, EAST MOLINE

10-10:45 am

DEERFIELD WOODS

1053 51ST AVENUE, EAST MOLINE

10-10:45 am

DIANA COURT

4000 ARCHER DRIVE, EAST MOLINE

11-11:45 am

OAK GROVE

2215 MORTON DRIVE, EAST MOLINE

1-1:45 pm

EAST MOLINE SCHOOLS ADMINISTRATION CENTER

3451 MORTON DRIVE, EAST MOLINE, IL