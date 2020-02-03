East Moline sailor featured in Navy community outreach program

This sailor hails from the Quad Cities

A military program designed to connect servicemen and women with their families is featuring Aviation Ordinanceman Airman Shannon MacMillan, from East Moline, Illinois.

In the picture, he is seen establishing communications aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69).

Ike is conducting operations in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.