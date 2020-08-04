East Moline library makes Wifi available to the parking lot even without a library card

The East Moline Public Library is making sure people stay connected during the outbreak.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline Public Library is making sure people stay connected during the outbreak.

The library is now extending its building's wifi to cover the parking lot.

Anyone can drive or walk up and log on without a password or library card required.

The library's director says its a way for people who don't have internet access at home to get whatever they need online done.