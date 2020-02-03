East Moline Airwoman featured in Navy community outreach program

A military program designed to connect servicemen and women with their families is featuring Aviation Ordnanceman Airwoman Shannon MacMillan, from East Moline, Illinois.

In the picture, she is on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). MacMillan was establishing communication with the hangar deck weapons elevator.

"The Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO) connects Americans with their Navy. With most of the Navy's personnel and equipment logically concentrated on America's coasts, NAVCO oversees a number of community outreach programs designed to bring America's Navy to cities throughout the country which do not enjoy a significant Navy presence."