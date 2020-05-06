Dozens gather in Moline to protest the death of George Floyd

The march was followed by several speakers addressing the crowd.

MOLINE, Ill. — Dozens of Quad Citizens marched in Moline on June 5, demanding justice for George Floyd, the man killed at the hands of Minnesota police two weeks prior.

The organizers, two young women from Davenport and Moline, say they wanted to put on a peaceful March, especially after seeing the violence in Davenport on Sunday, May 31.

They say it detracts from the message that the black lives matter movement stands for.

The crowd marched from King Plaza along Avenue of the Cities for nearly 10 blocks and back. The march was followed by several speakers addressing the crowd.