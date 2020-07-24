Downtown Davenport has space for offices who need to social distance

The "open office" might see more space between desks, even cubicles.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Businesses are making plans for how their offices will look once employees return - if they do. Some businesses say they may need more space to keep people socially distanced.

In downtown Davenport "for lease" signs can be spotted on almost every block. Local brokers say that space might be needed when people return to the office.

Ted Rebitzer is a broker with QC Iowa Realty. He says although fewer people leased commercial real estate this spring, it's picked up in the last month.

"It's not falling off the cliff here," Rebitzer comments.

"The office market is fundamentally changing as a result of COVID," says Kyle Carter, Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director. "How are we going to respond to that?"

Rebitzer says some businesses are trying to bring back employees, but they have to space them out in the office setting. He says businesses will have to find room, and downtown Davenport does have space.

"It might go well for office owners because they need more space," Rebitzer explains. "Over the past decade or so, the number of square feet per employee has gone down because people don't need filing cabinets."

Rebitzer says each person needs about 100 square feet of space, but businesses might need to double that to keep distance. In recent years the "open office" concept has become more common, but they also provide limited space.

"They may require larger cubicles, maybe people go back to formal office walls," says Rebitzer.