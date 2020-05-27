Downton Davenport bar makes adjustments to outdoor space in preparation to reopen

Bars in Iowa can open at 50% capacity starting May 28th.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kilkenny's Pub in Downtown Davenport is freshening things up and making adjustments before reopening Thursday afternooon.

"(We're) using this time as kind of a reset," Owner Andy Lank says. "It's a new beginning I suppose for a lot of people.

Iowa bars can reopen May 28th at 50% capacity, and the pub is now expanding its outdoor area into the parking lot to allow for social distancing

Lank says about 50 people will be allowed inside the bar for now, and expanding the outdoor space will get more people to the pub.

"At 50% (capacity), there's not one restaurant that can survive, or bar for that matter," he says.

Employees are now cleaning up and sanitizing everything inside to prepare to everyone back after more than two months of being closed.

"I misssed my coworkers and having people in the bar, and even be inside the bar," Bartender Camryn Price says. "I'm super excited for that."

Lank says some of his staff were hesitant to come back to work, after making more money on unemployment, but Price says that was not the case for her.

"I made more working here than unemployment, so it'll be nice (to work again)," she says.

The two-month closure cost Kilkenny's more than $100,000 in revenue, and while Lank says a Payment Protection Program loan helped pay his rent, he hopes customers come back out to support the local economy.

"I think it's good for the community, and to keep moving forward," Lank says.

Employees at the pub will wear masks while on shift, and commonly touched surfaces will be cleaned hourly.