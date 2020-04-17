Doorstep deliveries and discounts - How Moline businesses are adapting to a new reality

Moline entrepreneurs are rethinking their business models, offering doorstep deliveries and discounts just to stay afloat.

MOLINE, Ill — The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is being felt in downtown Moline, where entrepreneurs are adapting to a new reality as best they can just to stay in business.

At Splash, a beauty and wellness shop at 425 17th Sreet, owner Christiana Headley was terrified when Illinoisans were told to stay home to stem the spread of the virus.

Selling bathbombs and soaps she makes herself, "part of the experience is smelling them, touching them," she said. "It was very scary at first. But I’m always trying to think outside of the box, of ways to adapt and think of what’s going on in the world."

She started Splash three years ago as way to manage stress and promote self-care. People are also washing their hands more often, she said. The idea of creating a quarantine survival kit came almost naturally.

"Everyone is quarantined, everyone is stuck at home," she said. "We thought ok people are gonna go crazy. They need to take care of themselves."

She also turned to her son to get her website up and running quickly.

Getting her website up and running quickly... and turning to doorstep delivery: making her soaps in the morning, and personally delivering them in the afternoon.

"I’m doing no-contact, I wear a mask and before I go to anybody’s house, I have hand snaitzer car, I ring the bell or leave it on their doorstep. If they’re home, they come out and wave," she said.

It has been tough to be sure, and she has had to make hard decisions. Not allowing anyone inside the store other than her husband, she has had to let go of a couple employees.

Down the street, Bass Street Chop House closed after 14 years due to the pandemic and construction of the I-74 bridge.

At Dead Poet's Espresso, owner Tom Lahl is trying hard to avoid that fate.

"Coffee shops are a place where people meet and converse, and so that has, I would say, taken probblay 70 percent of the business," he said.

The coffee shop had already been hit by the construction of the I-74 bridge before the pandemic reached Illinois.

Lahl says he has had to shorten hours, from 4 pm. to 2:30 pm, while still offering all of the shop's brews, sandwiches and salads. All five employees, including Lahl and his co-owner son, work part time.

"We can handle another 30 days. After that, we may have to lay off employees," he said.

The shop is offering different discounts on different days, for military personnel, skilled labor, health care professionals.

"You try and tap into that a little bit, but none of our products are what I call high dollar products. We still maintain the quality of our drinks," he said.

As businesses are trying new things, he encouraged customers to do the same.

"It’s a good chance to maybe try a few different places. Come in to Moline for a carry-out. Virtually everybody is open for a carry-out."