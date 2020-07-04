DNR confirms a fertilizer spill in Mt. Pleasant

The Iowa DNR says it is investigating a fertilizer spill on the east side of Mt. Pleasant near the interchange of U.S. Highways 34 and 218 .

MT PLEASANT, Iowa — The Iowa DNR says it is investigating a fertilizer spill on the east side of Mt. Pleasant near the interchange of U.S. Highways 34 and 218.

According to the DNR, the spill happened at noon Monday after a Mt. Pleasant Liqui-Grow truck rolled over, spilling most of its 2,400-gallon load and some diesel fuel into the road ditch.

"Liqui-Grow staff were able to recover about 400 gallons of fertilizer yesterday, but approximately 2,000 gallons reached an unnamed tributary of Heather Branch."

The DNR says the company dammed the creek with sandbags and has been pumping up the high nitrogen fertilizer, trying to prevent downstream contamination.

Field tests show ammonia levels are high at the spill site, but so far there has been no sign of a fish kill.