Dixon businesses donating personal protective equipment to medical workers

Even as many businesses have had to shut their doors due to the outbreak, local businesses donate masks and other gear

DIXON, Illinois — Bars and restaurants, boutiques and salons -- many business that were thriving just a few weeks ago in downtown Dixon need help after being forced to close due to the outbreak.

"It’s hurting them. So many places have had to close their doors or limit their operations," said City Manager Danny Langloss. "We’re working with 43 businesses to apply for the down-state small business grant program."

But even as businesses have their own bottom lines to worry about, many have decided to donate what they can to help protect medical workers on the front lines as personal protective equipment remains on short supply.

"We’ve had people from the construction industry, from a paint company, people are just saying what do you need?" said David Schreiner, President & CEO of KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Masks are among the most vital items, the N95 respirator type in particular. A local dentist dropped off several boxes.

As of Wednesday, there had not been a positive test for Covid-19. But health care workers and local officials say they suspect many cases have gone undetected because there aren't enough tests yet, either.