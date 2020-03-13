Diocese of Davenport suspends obligation to attend mass

In a letter Chancellor David Montgomery announced that the obligation to attend Mass is dispensed for the sick, those caring for the sick and people who are at high-risk from COVID-19.

"Most of the cases of COVID-19 in Iowa are in Johnson County where the number of reported positive tests is increasing. Large group gatherings or meetings in Johnson County should be postponed if at all possible. Participants at Mass and gatherings should be seated at least 6 feet apart. Hence, it may become necessary to limit the number of individuals present for any one Mass."