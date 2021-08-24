Low tower pressure prompts boil order for City of DeWitt

The pressure issues started with a computer operating system problem.

DEWITT, Iowa — The City of DeWitt was under a precautionary boil order due to a pressure issue.

According to a statement from the city administrator, the tower pressure fell because of a computer operating system issue. The boil order, issued as a precaution, was in effect starting Tuesday, August 24.

Residents are being advised to boil water before drinking it, making ice, preparing food, or brushing their teeth. Boil the water for at least one minute before using.

It will take at least two days before the advisory can be lifted, according to the statement. This is because once pressure is back up, two water samples have to be taken 24 hours apart.