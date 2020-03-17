Here's what Illinois voters faced at the polls, open despite coronavirus concerns

Voters encouraged to maintain distance from others, election officials providing hand sanitizer

MOLINE, Illinois — As states across the country move to postpone their primaries to May or June, Illinois pushed ahead with its March 17 primary Tuesday. Rock Island County election officials working at the Quad City Music Guild polling place said voting got off to a slow start as voter turnout fell below expectations.

Officials said a combination of coronavirus concerns and more people deciding to take advantage of expanded early voting contributed to the low numbers. The outbreak was clearly on the minds of voters who did show up.

"I try to keep a fair or reasonable distance, I don’t feel sick but that doesn’t mean I don’t pose a risk to others," student Tara Mensah said.

"Sometimes some risks are worth taking. And this is one that I believe is worth taking," said Jerry Schroeder, who is retired. "I think it’s still important for us to vote. I believe in Democracy. I believe in taking part. And the privilege and the opportunity to vote."

Rock Island County officials scrambled the week before to secure enough hand sanitizer for every voting center in the county.

"Have always had it, but not like this," said voting systems tech Sandy Muse, who stood by the door with an economy sized bottle of Purell. "This is different. So I’m standing here, ready."

Voters could be seen exiting the polling place, still rubbing the sanitizer over their hands.