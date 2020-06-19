Virtual Juneteenth event coming to Davenport

A Davenport woman is organizing a virtual event for what's known as America's second Independence Day.

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States and it's also an official holiday in Iowa and Illinois.

The COVID pandemic prompted organizer Tracy White to put together a Juneteenth event online.

Tracy tells News 8 it's a chance for anyone to educate themselves and engage with the African American community.

The event is being held on Friday, June 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.