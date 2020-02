A Davenport woman is a finalist in a competition to put her art on a beer can.

Kalli Mccleary is a Saint Ambrose University graduate. Her design is in the top 20 of the Pabst Blue Ribbon can competition.

If she wins her design could be printed on cans of PBR.

She drew a bandit and a sidekick raccoon making off with the PBR logo. She describes her design as simplistic and commercial.

You can vote for Kalli's design by clicking the "as seen on t-v" tab. on our website.