Davenport West student speaks out after shocking video of car smashing

A West High School sophomore says she has no choice but to leave school after her car was brazenly destroyed, the incident caught on camera.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It happened in broad daylight, in Davenport West High School's parking lot. In the video, a group of people are standing around a white Buick Century. The camera focuses on a young man as he takes a jump right on the car's hood, then stomps both legs onto the.cracking windshield.

Caitlyn Cohn is standing off-camera, in shock, gasping audibly.

"When it happened, I was hoping it was just a dream. No, this is not happening. I was crying and crying, what do I do?" she remembered that Thursday, February 6, telling News 8 that she had come to school for an appointment that day. She was with her friend.

"I get there and they’re telling all of us to get out of the car," she said of the group of young men.

"All of their guys in their cars got out, against two little guys. I had no idea what was going on, so I just got out. And the kid who jumped on my car, was like “Oh I’m gonna beat all of you guys up.”

She responded.

'"First of all, you’re not gonna touch me.' Then he said, 'Well watch this,' and he jumped on my car.'"

Caitlyn said there had been threats, and warnings, for a month.

"I had dated his cousin," she said, referring to the person who jumped onto the car. "I broke up with him, and that’s when all of this started. Following me places, texting me, having his friends text me. All that."

She said the school knew about it; she had screenshots of text messages. But she wasn't certain what actions the school had taken.

"I used to park in the school parking lot to go to school. They would park behind me and start yelling at me that they are gonna do stuff to me. So I would just not get out of my car because I just didn’t feel safe. After that, I told the school, "I can’t go to to school, I can’t do this, I can’t drive around because they’re following me.'"

The school did change her schedule, but the 16-year-old said she still felt helplss. "They were like, 'We don’t have proof of them doing this.' So I was just recording and taking pictures of everything."

It was her friend who recorded the incident that day. Caitlyn called the police. The Davenport School District is not commenting at this time, saying the matter is now a police investigation.

Caitlyn said she has missed a lot of school, being too scared to go to class.

She will be attending a new school starting Monday.

"It’s a fresh start," she said.

"I don’t know anybody. The people who did it to my car, they don’t even go to school. They kind of skip all the time. So I don’t see why I have to leave my school, you know? I’m kinda mad about that part, having to leave all my friends and all that stuff."

Caitlyn said she wants to the school to step up its bullying oversight, so nobody else has to go through what she did.