DAVENPORT, Iowa — Construction crews used a new technique to replace the sewer line on Main Street in downtown Davenport on Wednesday that doesn't require them to tear up the entire street.

The construction is happening on Main Street between Biederbeck Drive and West 3rd Street downtown.

That technique is called "pipe bursting." That process is where steel rods are connected to a new pipe. Then, crews drag the new pipe through the old pipe, according to project leaders.

Project leaders said this type of construction saves the city money, since workers won't rip up the entire street. They only dug holes in a few spots to check the work.

They also said this technique helps prevent major setbacks, like from a water main break.

The water main did break Wednesday at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Main Street. But since there was not a large ditch for water to collect, crews were able to continue working in some of the oldest sections of Davenport, according to project leaders.

"I've seen old infrastructure maps from the mid-1800s that showed a sanitary sewer running down Main Street," said Brad Guy, the project manager from the City of Davenport Public Works department. " And, based on, you know, when I've seen it, it's old limestone and old handmade brick. It's been untouched basically for more than 100 years."