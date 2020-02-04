Davenport school secretary stays connected with students through virtual morning announcements

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport elementary school secretary is staying in touch with students by giving virtual morning announcements.
Jen Desmith works at Eisenhower elementary. She started doing what she calls "quar-announcements" for three days a week.
She shares school news suggests activities for the day and even organizes spirit weeks the students can do from home.
