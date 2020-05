The city says it will keep the pools closed as an "abundance of caution"

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Parks & Rec says Davenport public pools will remain closed in response to COVID-19.

The department specified the pools as Dohse, Fejervery, and Annie Wittenmyer.

They say the decision was made over the past two months after deciding it would be very difficult to reopen pools under health guidelines like social distancing.